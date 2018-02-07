AGRA to be a Gold Sponsor of the Secret Lives Conference

The following announcement was written by the organizers of Secret Lives:Hidden Voices of our Ancestors, a forthcoming international genealogical conference that focuses on the unusual and often untold stories of our ancestors’ lives. The conference will be held later this summer in Hinckley, Leicestershire, England:

The Secret Lives conference committee are delighted to announce that AGRA [the Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives] have become a gold sponsor for the forthcoming conference. AGRA have kindly agreed to sponsor the Saturday evening banquet as part of their fiftieth birthday celebrations.

Sharon Grant, chair of AGRA said “AGRA is absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring the refreshments at what will be a very special event, the Banquet, which will conclude the celebrations of our 50th anniversary in style, I am sure. We pride ourselves on the social and networking opportunities that we provide to our Members and Associates and it will be a pleasure to extend these to the wider family history community that will be attending the Secret Lives Conference.”

Alec Tritton conference chair said “This is fantastic news! Sponsorship of the banquet will allow the committee to provide free refreshments on each dinner table thus ensuring a hospitable time is had by all. The banquet is a great way for family historians and delegates to get to know each other. Everyone, and especially those who have never attended a conference before, we hope will take away fond memories especially now that thanks to this sponsorship, we can go the extra mile.”

You can learn more about the conference at: http://secretlives.org.uk/ as well as in the video below: