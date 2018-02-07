rootstrust now Supports Ultra-High Resolution Displays

I have written before about rootstrust, a genealogy program for Windows, Macintosh and Linux. (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+rootstrust&t=hf&ia=web for my past articles about rootstrust.) Now the producers of rootstrust have announced a major new addition to the program’s capabilities. The following announcement was written by the folks at Atavus, the procers of the rootstrust software:

Atavus, Inc. announces that the current version of its multiplatform genealogy program, rootstrust, automatically resizes its window to accommodate ultra-high resolution video displays like Apple’s Retina Display and the 4K displays currently offered by so many other computer manufacturers.

While many ultra-high resolution displays have a vertical pixel count in excess of 1800, rootstrust regards a vertical screen resolution greater than 1200 as being ultra-high resolution. The default window size of rootstrust is 1200 x 868 pixels which is miniscule on many ultra-high resolution displays. When rootstrust is invoked for the first time on a computer with an ultra-high resolution display, it resizes the window and all it fonts and visual components such that the window’s height is 90% of the video display’s vertical resolution. If the resultant window size is too large for the user’s taste, she can change the scaling factor on the Preferences form which will take effect the next time rootstrust is invoked.

This new feature also has benefits for users of computers with more traditional video displays having the following or similar resolutions:

1. 1920 x 1200 pixels. This common video resolution is noticeably larger than the rootstrust default window size but not considered ultra-high resolution. Via the Preferences form, the user can select the relative height of the rootstrust window from 50% to 90% of the vertical resolution of the display in increments of 10%.

2. 1366 x 768. This has been a common resolution for small and low-end laptops. In the past, if rootstrust were installed on a computer with a vertical resolution less that 868 pixels, the rootstrust window was made scrollable. Now, the rootstrust window is resized downwards so that the window does not have to be scrolled.

Note from Dick Eastman:

The above image shows a very small image of rootstrust’s new capabilities. Click on the above image to view a larger version that displays two instances of rootstrust on a 1920 x 1200 desktop. The smaller instance has the default size (1200 x 828), while the larger instance uses the 90% option. Please note that even though the two instances appear to be using the same database, the databases are actually different. rootstrust databases can only have one user at a time.