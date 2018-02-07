The Sweet Home Genealogical Society Seeks Help Identifying Hundreds of Photos

The Sweet Home Genealogical Society of Sweet Home, Oregon, needs help from the community to identify people in its collection of photographs. Among the resources at SHGS are donated family photos that include images of people and places.

The society has also acquired hundreds of photos from the John Eggen family after he passed away in 2010. Eggen was a photographer who owned a studio in Lebanon, chronicling residents and the Lebanon, Sweet Home, and surrounding areas for three decades.

Details may be found in an article in The New Era web site at: http://bit.ly/2EpUd2Y.