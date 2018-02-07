The Sweet Home Genealogical Society Seeks Help Identifying Hundreds of Photos

· February 7, 2018 · Societies · No Comments

The Sweet Home Genealogical Society of Sweet Home, Oregon, needs help from the community to identify people in its collection of photographs. Among the resources at SHGS are donated family photos that include images of people and places.

The society has also acquired hundreds of photos from the John Eggen family after he passed away in 2010. Eggen was a photographer who owned a studio in Lebanon, chronicling residents and the Lebanon, Sweet Home, and surrounding areas for three decades.

Details may be found in an article in The New Era web site at: http://bit.ly/2EpUd2Y.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: