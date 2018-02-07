What is Wrong with this Tombstone?

· February 7, 2018 · Genealogy Basics · 22 Comments

Look closely at the picture above. Do you see what is wrong with it?

Christiana Haag’s gravestone is in the Old Mission Church Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

22 Comments

Gene February 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

Makes you wonder which is wrong, month or day or the whole thing.

Like

Reply
Joao Ventura February 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

It’s the famous 31st of February that occurs every year ending in 1869!

Liked by 1 person

Reply
    dorieshep February 7, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Huh??? Never heard that before; please explain OR:
    February 30, 1712, came into existence in Sweden when the Julian calendar was restored and 2 leap days were added that year. Sweden’s final conversion to the Gregorian calendar occurred in 1753.

    Like

daililli February 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

There is no February 31!

Like

Reply
K Thompson February 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm

Well did she die on the last day of Feb or 2nd day of March…..

Like

Reply
Darlene Steffens February 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm

Odd date shown. But it took several looks to notice. Hope more bits of evidence can be found to clarify.

Like

Reply
Patricia Carr February 7, 2018 at 12:41 pm

There is no February 31. LOL

Like

Reply
Jo Ann Michetti February 7, 2018 at 12:44 pm

Her name’s not on it!

Sent from my iPhone

>

Like

Reply
gazelledz February 7, 2018 at 12:46 pm

Too early for poisson d’avril … February hath not 31 days… not even in leap year

Like

Reply
Winnie Mading February 7, 2018 at 12:57 pm

Not only is the date bogus, the lettering seems way to dark for the age of the stone. It looks like there are still paint drippings on the bottom!

Like

Reply
D. Williams February 7, 2018 at 1:45 pm

I’ve actually run into this same Month and Day in at least 1 other document in my research, and wondered if they knew something that I didn’t.

Like

Reply
bellaball February 7, 2018 at 1:45 pm

She aged?? He must have put her through a lot!

Like

Reply
Gayl February 7, 2018 at 1:51 pm

First, it looks like someone took magic marker to it. Then there’s the date…

Like

Reply
Gene February 7, 2018 at 2:37 pm

Kind of makes me wonder if she died Jan 31 and since the stone might have been done in Feb he might have got confused. Kind of like writing 2017 during the month of January.

Like

Reply
Erick Montgomery February 7, 2018 at 2:39 pm

There is no such date as February 31st.

Erick Montgomery Executive Director Historic Augusta, Inc. P. O. Box 37 Augusta, GA 30903 (706) 724-0436 – voice (706) 724-3083 – fax Erick@historicaugusta.org

On Wed, Feb 7, 2018 at 12:27 PM, Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter wrote:

> Dick Eastman posted: ” Look closely at the picture above. Do you see what > is wrong with it? Christiana Haag’s gravestone is in the Old Mission Church > Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.” >

Like

Reply
Phil February 7, 2018 at 2:42 pm

Perhaps she died on 13th Feb and the engraver has transposed… do any other records which might survive give a clue (eg death cert, burial record, Will).

Like

Reply
lkessler February 7, 2018 at 3:11 pm

Obviously, she was born on Dec 31, 1834.

Like

Reply
Dennis Lohr February 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

Not uncommon to find an incorrect tombstone has been repurposed for another purpose like a garden or home foundation, only to be found decades later with people believing some poor soul was buried without a marker.

Like

Reply
Steven Rowe February 7, 2018 at 4:02 pm

A great reminder to genealogists that even tombstones are not always accurate.

Like

Reply
K J Howard February 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm

I guess you had to be there.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: