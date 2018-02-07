What is Wrong with this Tombstone?

Look closely at the picture above. Do you see what is wrong with it?
Christiana Haag’s gravestone is in the Old Mission Church Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Dick Eastman · February 7, 2018 · Genealogy Basics · 22 Comments
Makes you wonder which is wrong, month or day or the whole thing.
February 31?
It’s the famous 31st of February that occurs every year ending in 1869!
Huh??? Never heard that before; please explain OR:
February 30, 1712, came into existence in Sweden when the Julian calendar was restored and 2 leap days were added that year. Sweden’s final conversion to the Gregorian calendar occurred in 1753.
There is no February 31!
Well did she die on the last day of Feb or 2nd day of March…..
Odd date shown. But it took several looks to notice. Hope more bits of evidence can be found to clarify.
There is no February 31. LOL
Her name’s not on it!
Too early for poisson d’avril … February hath not 31 days… not even in leap year
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/February_31
Not only is the date bogus, the lettering seems way to dark for the age of the stone. It looks like there are still paint drippings on the bottom!
I’ve actually run into this same Month and Day in at least 1 other document in my research, and wondered if they knew something that I didn’t.
She aged?? He must have put her through a lot!
First, it looks like someone took magic marker to it. Then there’s the date…
Kind of makes me wonder if she died Jan 31 and since the stone might have been done in Feb he might have got confused. Kind of like writing 2017 during the month of January.
There is no such date as February 31st.
Perhaps she died on 13th Feb and the engraver has transposed… do any other records which might survive give a clue (eg death cert, burial record, Will).
Obviously, she was born on Dec 31, 1834.
Not uncommon to find an incorrect tombstone has been repurposed for another purpose like a garden or home foundation, only to be found decades later with people believing some poor soul was buried without a marker.
A great reminder to genealogists that even tombstones are not always accurate.
I guess you had to be there.
