A New Company Wants to Sequence Your Genome and Let You Share It on a Blockchain

Disclaimer: I am questioning the wisdom of this proposal. I don’t think I will participate. However, it is an interesting story so I will mention here and let you make up your own mind. Nebula Genomics plans to address one of the concerns about taking DNA tests: Who owns your test results? You? Or the company that did the testing?

Nebula Genomics says it plans to sequence your genome for under $1,000, give you insights about it, secure it using a blockchain, and allow you to do whatever you want with the data.

Nebula is the brainchild of PhD student Dennis Grishin, graduate Kamal Obbad, and geneticist George Church, all from Harvard. Mirza Cifric, CEO of Veritas Genetics, which offers a genome-sequencing service for $999, is a founding advisor.

When you pay to take a DNA test—through MyHeritage, 23andMe, Helix, or Ancestry.com, for example—the company that does the testing owns your genetic data. Nebula wants to sequence people’s entire genomes and let them own it, allowing them to earn digital money by sharing it.

You can read more in a story by Emily Mullin in the Technology Review web site at http://bit.ly/2C4yp7V. A white paper describing Nebula Genomics’ plan in detail is available at: http://bit.ly/2Eux9QM.