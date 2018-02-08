Announcing Two New Additions to Past & Present Pathways

The following announcement was written by the folks at: Past & Present Pathways

Tina Sansone and Roccie Hill are proud to announce two new additions to Past & Present Pathways. Past and Present Pathways is a genealogical research, history writing, DNA analysis, and family history editing company. The company formed in 2016 with Tina Sansone, Roccie Hill, Carla Love Maitland and Sheri McNeil Savory. Each are independent researchers that support each other. The two newest additions are Sheri Beffort Fenley and Diane L. Giannini, CG. Both are members of the Association of Professional Genealogists (APG).

Sheri is best known for her blog, the Educated Genealogist. She is very involved in her local DAR group and has assisted on hundreds of lineage applications for various genealogical and historical groups. Her term as President of the San Joaquin Genealogical Society in California recently ended. Sheri will be at the Coaches Corner at RootsTech this year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for around 2-3 hours each day. Free one-on-one mentoring is on a first come first served basis. To sign up here is the link: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/9dr1y726/.

Diane L. Giannini, CG, is a certified genealogist and owner of Ancestry Sleuths. She provides family history research and specializes in DNA analysis and Forensic Genealogy. She is sought out for her lectures, and has published articles in the NGS News and in the APG Quarterly.

We look forward to helping others discover their past and present pathways!