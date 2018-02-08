Corrections to the Previously-published Ancestry of Meghan Markle

The name of Meghan Markle is all over the news these days. The American actress, model, and humanitarian recently became engaged to England’s Prince Harry. Several news services have published articles about her mixed British and American ancestry. I published articles pointing to the news stories earlier at http://bit.ly/2nJhR12 and at http://bit.ly/2BO5OrR.

John Wells is a long-time genealogist who is also descended from one of the families in Meghan Markle’s family tree. He believes he has found errors in the recently-published claims of her Ragland ancestors and he has the documentation to prove his information is based on original sources. If you have an interest in Meghan Markle’s ancestry, you undoubtedly will want to read John Wells’s report at: http://eogn.com/reports/2018/Markle%20genealogy%2028%20Jan%202018.pdf.