ISFHWE Election of Officers

The following announcement was written by the folks at the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors (ISFHWE):

The 2018 election of officers and board members for ISFHWE will be held very soon. The election results will be announced 2 May 2018 at the National Genealogical Society conference. The Nominating Committee will compile the nominations and an election ballot will be e-mailed to every ISFHWE member in good standing in April 2018. (Your annual dues must be paid to maintain your membership in good standing.) We will again be voting electronically through the members-only website. The following positions are up for election this year:

President

2nd vice president

Secretary

Treasurer

Southeast region director

Central region director

Great Plains director

International/At Large director

“Excellence in Writing” Competition Chair

If you are contacted by the Nominating Committee, please seriously consider running. If you are not contacted, or if you have someone in mind for one of these positions (including yourself), send your nomination to Nominations@isfhwe.org. (Please do not nominate anyone without their permission and an acknowledgment that the person is willing to serve in the position, if elected.) Here are descriptions of the above open positions for your review:

The President shall be the principal executive officer, with responsibility for supervising the affairs of the Society. The President shall preside at all meetings; shall appoint all committees with the approval of the Board; and shall be an ex officio member of all committees except the nominating committee.

The Second Vice President shall attend and/or delegate ISFHWE’s participation in genealogical conferences, promoting ISFHWE, the “Excellence in Writing” competition, and the Publication Promotion Project.

The Secretary shall handle all general correspondence of the Society; shall be the custodian of the records of the corporation; shall give notice to the members of all regular and special meetings of Society members; shall keep accurate records of the Society’s meetings; shall provide minutes of the preceding regular meeting for review and approval during the business session of each regular meeting; shall keep records of Board meetings; shall provide minutes of the preceding Board meeting for review and approval during each Board meeting; and shall file all regulatory registration documents for the Society.

The Treasurer shall be the custodian of all revenues received by the Society; shall deposit the funds in a bank approved by the Society; shall pay all bills incurred by the Society; shall keep accurate financial records; and shall present an annual report of the finances of the Society at the annual meeting of members.

The Regional Directors shall act as liaisons between members of the Society and the Board. Each shall live in the region that he or she represents.

Southeast – AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, VA

Central – IL, IN, MI, MN, MO, OH, WI

Great Plains – CO, IA, KS, NE, ND, OK, SD, TX

The Director-at-Large shall live outside the United States; shall represent the will of members residing in countries other than the United States; and shall act as a liaison between said members of the Society and the Board.

The “Excellence in Writing” Competition Chair shall oversee the yearly writing competition; shall procure judges for the competition; shall receive submissions in coordination with the judges; and shall announce the winners.