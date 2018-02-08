Subtitle: Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island, Nova Scotia, with other Knights Templar in the Year 1398? Watch the History Channel to Learn More.

Are you aware that a number of Europeans were in North American many years before Christopher Columbus’ voyage in 1492? You might want to set your video recorder to the History Channel next Tuesday evening, February 13, 2018, at 9pm Eastern Time, 8pm Central, to learn about a fascinating story concerning some early travelers to North America. You can check your local listings for The History Channel to see broadcast times in your area.

“The Curse of Oak Island” is an ongoing television series that has been broadcast on the History Channel for several years now. It shows the multi-year efforts to find a mysterious buried treasure on a rather small island on the south shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. There have been various legends passed down throughout the years concerning Oak Island. I vaguely remember reading about this mystery in a magazine article back when I was about 12 years old although my memory of it is rather fuzzy. In those days, I was a big fan of stories about buried pirate treasures. I guess I never grew up; I still am interested in pirates and buried treasure and similar topics. I think I have seen every episode of “The Curse of Oak Island.” My cable TV recorder is set to record every episode in case I am not home. I find it to be a fascinating story.

“The Curse of Oak Island” has described many theories about the possibility of treasure on the island. To quote the History Channel’s description:

Located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Oak Island is believed by many to be hiding one of the greatest treasures in history. Since the late 1700’s, fortunes have been spent and lives have been lost, but no one has ever been able to crack the code to get at the prize. A prophecy says that seven people will die before the treasure is found. So far, six have perished in accidents over the years.

Some legends say it was buried by pirates, others claim it was buried by the Romans two thousand years ago, others say it was buried by the American Loyalists upon losing the War of Independence in 1783, and still others say it was buried by the French government after the death of King Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette, who were executed by guillotine during the French Revolution. While numerous enticing artifacts have been unearthed, a recent episode of the TV show concerns a Phoenician artifact recently found on the island. The Phoenicians were traveling the oceans about 2,600 years ago.

Pick a story… there are many to choose from.

Recent episodes of “The Curse of Oak Island” have focused on another legend that suggests the treasure may have been buried by Knights Templar. After some of them escaped persecution in France and elsewhere in 1312, many Knights Templar went to Scotland and to other northern European countries where they survived for many more years, later becoming Masons. Yes, the freemason lodges have always been known to be derived from the Knights Templar. That is no secret. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar_(Freemasonry) for more information about that topic.

In recent years, I have become very interested with a different story, that of the “Westford Knight,” who apparently was member of that order. I wrote about that in this newsletter more than two years ago at: http://bit.ly/2EfIBwh. While I have not yet seen the upcoming television episode, I believe the story of the Westford Knight is going to be connected with the Curse of Oak Island in some manner next Tuesday evening. I’ll be watching to find out.

If you plan on watching “The Curse of Oak Island” next Tuesday, you might want to first read my earlier article at http://bit.ly/2EfIBwh in order to obtain some background information. You can also read more about the TV series at http://www.history.com/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island.

You can also watch a very brief preview of next Tuesday’s episode at: http://www.history.com/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island/season-5/episode-14/preview-the-templar-connection

Also, while watching “The Curse of Oak Island” next Tuesday, pay close attention to the names of any “experts” who appear on your television screen. You might recognize a name or two.