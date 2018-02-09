How to Preserve Your Family Memories, Letters and Trinkets… and How Not To

Quoting from an article written by Kelsey Mckinney in the New York Times:

Recently, someone wrote to Mary Oey, a conservator at the Library of Congress, asking for help archiving her father’s personal papers. He was a Holocaust survivor, and he had used his diaries and papers as primary sources to teach schoolchildren about his experience. He had laminated them to keep them safe, and — Ms. Oey gave a mournful sigh as she told this story — lamination is a terrible way to preserve documents. There was no way to save this patron’s history.

“The only way to extricate paper from lamination is to use lots of solvents to dissolve the plastic,” Ms. Oey said. “Some stiffer laminations, we don’t know how to get off, and it doesn’t protect the document. The lamination itself can ruin a document beyond repair.”

The article then goes on at some length about the proper and the improper ways to preserve family valuables, including papers, love letters, photographs, furniture, wedding dresses, record collections, and more. This should be required reading for all genealogists! The author also mentions the preservation efforts of Denise Levenick, a well-known genealogy blogger.

You can read How to Preserve Your Family Memories, Letters and Trinkets at: http://nyti.ms/2G0fkGf.

My thanks to newsletter reader Jim Henderson for telling me about this story.