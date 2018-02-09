New Records Added This Week to Findmypast

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 291,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Suffragette Collection Update

An additional 3,000 records have been added to our recently released Suffragette collection. The new additions consist of fully indexed newspaper reports taken from The Suffragette (later The Britannia). The paper was edited by Christabel Pankhurst and was the official organ of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU). In 1915, the newspaper title changed its name to reflect the WSPU’s patriotic ideals and was used to campaign for the war effort while retaining a focus on women’s issues.

At its peak the Suffragette had a circulation of around 40,000 and was used to announce the activities of suffragettes and upcoming meetings. It was also packed with interviews, first-hand accounts and articles related to a wide range of women’s issues.

Suffragette Newspaper Collection Browse

Browse 271 issues of the Suffragette and Britannia. The collection holds issues from 1912 up to 1918 when publication ceased.

Missouri, Moniteau County Roman Catholic Marriages

Discover your ancestor’s marriage details from this index pertaining to Moniteau County, Missouri. Each result will offer you a transcript with details such as your ancestor’s name, abode, marriage date, and spouse’s name. This collection have been obtained from Brett Clifford’s website.

Devon Baptisms

Over 30,000 new records have been added to our collection of Devon baptisms. The collection now contains over 2.6 million records of baptisms spanning 400 years of the county’s history. Individual entries will contain an image and transcript of and original document. Records will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s date of baptism, place of baptism, parent’s names, father’s occupation and parent’s residence.

Devon Baptisms covers most of the Anglican parishes in the English county of Devon and has been published in partnership with Plymouth & West Devon Record Office, and with the South West Heritage Trust.

Devon Banns

An additional 39,325 records have are now available to search within our collection of Devon Banns. Banns of marriage, more commonly known simply as the ‘banns’ or ‘bans’ (from a Middle English word meaning ‘proclamation’, rooted in the Old French) are the public announcement in a Christian parish church of an impending marriage. Their purpose is to prevent invalid marriages by allowing anyone to raise any canonical or civil legal impediment to the marriage.

Spanning the years 1629 to 1918, the Devon Banns collection was published in association with the South West Heritage Trust and Parochial Church Council. Records include both transcripts and images of original documents that will reveal your ancestor’s banns dates, intended spouse’s name and couple’s residences.

Devon Marriages

Over 79,000 new records have been added to our collection of Devon Marriages. The collection covers the years between 1507 and 2002 and consists of images and transcripts that have been made available online thank to the assistance of volunteers of the Devon Family History Society. While the collection is made up of Anglican parish registers, other religious denominations, with the exception of Quakers and Jews, often registered these events in their local Church of England parish even after the Toleration Act of 1689. Between 1754 and 1837 it was illegal to marry anywhere other than a Church of England parish. Transcripts and images will reveal your ancestor’s marriage date, spouse’s name, and parish, bride’s maiden name, groom’s occupation and names of witnesses

Devon Burials

31,351 new records have been added to our collection of Devon Burials. The collection consists of original Anglican parish registers and burial registers from Ford Park Cemetery and Torquay Cemetery. Devon burials now contains over 2.1 million records spanning 450 years that will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, death year, burial date and burial location.

Devon, Plymouth & West Devon Parish Registers Browse

This week’s new additions to our collections of Devon parish baptisms, banns, marriages and burials are also available to browse. Our browse function allows you to explore thousands of pages of original registers spanning three centuries of Devonshire history. All the images were created from the original registers held at the Plymouth & West Devon Record Office.

British in India

Over 56,000 records have been added to our collection of British in India records. The new additions contain biographical and service data on the families and officers of the East India Company taken from an index compiled by Lieutenant-Colonel Kendall Percy-Smith. The collection allows you to explore names of British people who either lived, worked or travelled in India from as early as 1664 up to 1961. This collection includes carefully indexed records of births, marriages, divorces and deaths. With one record you may reveal numerous family names and extensive biographical details.