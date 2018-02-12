Gary M Smith, R.I.P.

· February 12, 2018 · People · No Comments

Gary and Diana Smith

The genealogy world has lost another very good friend. Gary M Smith has passed away. He was a well-known and popular speaker, often speaking at genealogy meetings large and small along with his wife, Diana Crisman Smith. Together, they were were well known for their activities supporting the Genealogical Speakers Guild and the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors (ISFHWE). They also sponsored several genealogy cruises in the past few years and I was fortunate enough to be invited on board as one of speakers on some of their cruises.

We are going to miss you, Gary.

You can read more on Diana Crisman Smith’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/diana.c.smith.52?fref=nf.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: