Gary M Smith, R.I.P.

The genealogy world has lost another very good friend. Gary M Smith has passed away. He was a well-known and popular speaker, often speaking at genealogy meetings large and small along with his wife, Diana Crisman Smith. Together, they were were well known for their activities supporting the Genealogical Speakers Guild and the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors (ISFHWE). They also sponsored several genealogy cruises in the past few years and I was fortunate enough to be invited on board as one of speakers on some of their cruises.

We are going to miss you, Gary.

You can read more on Diana Crisman Smith’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/diana.c.smith.52?fref=nf.