John Sittner Jumps into 2nd Congressional District Race

· February 12, 2018 · People · One Comment

Many of us who have been in the genealogy world for a long time will remember John Sittner. He was the founder of Ancestry Publishing, a company that he later sold and soon after the company name was changed to Ancestry.com. John now has a new interest: he has filed paperwork to run for Congress as an independent candidate in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

Sittner, who is also the owner of Ethos Investments, a real estate investment firm, filed paperwork last week ahead of his candidacy. Sittner previously was director of Olympic opportunities and planning for Salt Lake City leading up to the 2002 Winter Games.

Sittner will be challenging 3-term incumbent Republican Chris Stewart in November. Democrats Shireen Ghorbani, Randy Hopkins, and Misty Snow also plan to run for the same Congressional seat.

