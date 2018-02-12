Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island?
You Never Know What You Will Find on eBay!
A Personal Library Without Books
Gary Smith, R.I.P.
Where Old, Unreadable Documents go to be Understood
Your Family History Magazine is Going Out of Business
Beauty Secrets of Our Ancestors
How to Preserve Your Family Memories, Letters and Trinkets… and How Not To
Census Bureau Clarifies How it Will Count Overseas Federal Employees in 2020 Census
How Tom Tryniski Digitized Nearly 50 Million Pages of Newspapers in his Living Room
Ambitious Project to Digitize Hundreds of Thousands of New Zealand Probate Records Complete after Nine Years
Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society Completes Historic Scranton Diocese Parish Records Preservation Project
Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection Says it will Help Digitize Newspapers Throughout the State
A Digital Project is Underway to Recreate Ireland’s Public Record Office Destroyed by Fire in 1922
A New Company Wants to Sequence Your Genome and Let You Share It on a Blockchain
The Sweet Home Genealogical Society Seeks Help Identifying Hundreds of Photos
Reunion version 12 is Now Available for the Macintosh
rootstrust now Supports Ultra-High Resolution Displays
All Digital Collections at the Swedish National Archives are now FREE to Search and View
Corrections to the Previously-published Ancestry of Meghan Markle
New Records Added This Week to Findmypast
Over 650,000 Criminal Records Added to TheGenealogist
An In-Brief Guide to New York Genealogy
Announcing Two New Additions to Past & Present Pathways
38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Warsaw
AGRA to be a Gold Sponsor of the Secret Lives Conference
ISFHWE Election of Officers
What is Wrong with this Tombstone?
Proof of the Changes in Technology
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
