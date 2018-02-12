Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island?

You Never Know What You Will Find on eBay!

A Personal Library Without Books

Gary Smith, R.I.P.

Where Old, Unreadable Documents go to be Understood

Your Family History Magazine is Going Out of Business

Beauty Secrets of Our Ancestors

How to Preserve Your Family Memories, Letters and Trinkets… and How Not To

Census Bureau Clarifies How it Will Count Overseas Federal Employees in 2020 Census

How Tom Tryniski Digitized Nearly 50 Million Pages of Newspapers in his Living Room

Ambitious Project to Digitize Hundreds of Thousands of New Zealand Probate Records Complete after Nine Years

Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society Completes Historic Scranton Diocese Parish Records Preservation Project

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection Says it will Help Digitize Newspapers Throughout the State

A Digital Project is Underway to Recreate Ireland’s Public Record Office Destroyed by Fire in 1922

A New Company Wants to Sequence Your Genome and Let You Share It on a Blockchain

The Sweet Home Genealogical Society Seeks Help Identifying Hundreds of Photos

Reunion version 12 is Now Available for the Macintosh

rootstrust now Supports Ultra-High Resolution Displays

All Digital Collections at the Swedish National Archives are now FREE to Search and View

Corrections to the Previously-published Ancestry of Meghan Markle

New Records Added This Week to Findmypast

Over 650,000 Criminal Records Added to TheGenealogist

An In-Brief Guide to New York Genealogy

Announcing Two New Additions to Past & Present Pathways

38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Warsaw

AGRA to be a Gold Sponsor of the Secret Lives Conference

ISFHWE Election of Officers

What is Wrong with this Tombstone?

Proof of the Changes in Technology

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

