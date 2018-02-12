Your Family History Magazine is Going Out of Business

· February 12, 2018 · Business News, Current Affairs · One Comment

Your Family History Magazine has been a printed magazine produced in the U.K. for the past 15 years. Sadly, it is no more. According to the magazine’s web site at https://subscribe.yourfamilyhistorymag.co.uk/yourfamilyhistory:

“After 15 years at the forefront of genealogy advice, Your Family History is saying farewell. Issue 192 (out in mid-February) will be the last issue you will receive – and, once again, it will be packed with useful information on how to get the most out of your research. As a loyal subscriber, we thank you for your support and wish you all the very best in your family history adventure.”

One Comment

kathyjn February 12, 2018 at 10:50 am

This was a great publication for U.K. genealogy. I started subscribing to the print version from issue #2 (could never find #1 later without paying a fortune for it), which also came with a CD every month. And I saved all my copies. Later, when the subscription became more expensive because of shipping to the U.S., I switched to the digital edition, which, at the time, could only be viewed on an iPad. So…. I bought my first iPad – now practically a dinosaur iPad 2. Anyone interested in my massive print collection? 😉

Like

Reply

