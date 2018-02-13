RootsTech 2018 Announces Free Online Broadcast Schedule

The following announcement was written by the RootsTech organizers:

Salt Lake City, Utah (12 February 2018), Mark your calendars! RootsTech, the world’s largest family history and technology conference, happening February 28 to March 3, 2018, announced its free live online streaming schedule. It will broadcast 19 of its popular sessions, including former Olympic gold-medalist Scott Hamilton; Brandon Stanton, founder of the Humans of New York photo blog; host of the popular PBS show Finding Your Roots, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Natalia Lafourcade, and Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch International. The live broadcasts give those unable to attend in-person a sampling of the show’s marquee content. Interested viewers can watch the select broadcasts live at RootsTech.org. No registration is required to view the live streams.

“RootsTech 2018 offers over 300 sessions for those able to attend in-person,” said Tyler Stahle, RootsTech marketing manager. “However, the 19 sessions we will live stream for free will expand the show’s reach and give more people the opportunity to participate remotely in this world class conference.” In 2017, streaming sessions garnered more than 50,000 views, and that number continues to grow each year.

The free streamed sessions will include the popular general sessions and a sampling of technology and family history presentations appealing to varied interests.

The full schedule may be found at: http://bit.ly/2o4WAOn.