They Considered Themselves White, but DNA Tests Told a More Complex Story

How well do you know your ancestry? As more Americans take advantage of genetic testing to pinpoint the makeup of their DNA, the technology is coming head to head with the country’s deep-rooted obsession with race and racial myths. This is perhaps no more true than for the growing number of self-identified European Americans who learn they are actually part African.

An article by Tara Bahrampour in the Washington Post points out that many Americans are unaware of their own racial heritage. The article states, “…a 2014 study of 23andMe customers found that around 5,200, or roughly 3.5 percent, of 148,789 self-identified European Americans had 1 percent or more African ancestry, meaning they had a probable black ancestor going back about six generations or less.”

In a country with a history of slavery and racism, these facts had serious implications. It is no surprise that many families tried to hide their mixed-race heritage. Later generations were never told about the ethnicity of the earlier generations. The result is that many of today’s American’s are unaware of their true heritage.

You can read the full story at: http://wapo.st/2BjtWS6.