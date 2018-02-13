Turkey Shuts Down Genealogy Service after Overload of Inquiries

Genealogy interest turned out to be popular for Turkey’s new online genealogy service. The country’s population registry has shut down its online genealogy service after one day, due to an overload of inquiries, according to reports from the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

The service allowed Turkish citizens who registered themselves to the digital citizenship services to find their ancestors.

Following the launch of the project before midday on Thursday, the number of requests had exceeded 55,000 per hour by midnight, officials from the General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs. The web site then started generation error messages due to exceeded capacity limits.

The online service is closed temporarily, and the system should be back online soon, according to state-run news agency Anadolu.

francese D Wilocox February 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm

I am not a bit surprise at Turkey not being prepared for the onslaught…. I spent three years in that country and they have a hard time getting a grip on the actuality of getting things done. Doing business there is a challenge , their perspective on things is often a case of not getting a grip on reality and over or under estimating the good and the bad.

