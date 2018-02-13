Using LibreOffice as a PDF Editor

I have written often about LibreOffice, my favorite word processing software. It also is a full suite of programs, offering spreadsheets (competing with Excel), presentations (competing with PowerPoint), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing). Best of all is the price tag: FREE. You can find my past articles about LibreOffice by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+libreoffice&t=hf&ia=web.

Writing in the ghacks.net web site, Martin Brinkmann points out that LibreOffice also is a great program for creating, editing, and saving PDF documents. Amongst its capabilities, LibreOffice will allow you to open PDF files obtained from some other source and then you can add, edit or delete text, and even use advanced features such as inserting images, changing the formatting or adding tables. Once you are done editing the document you need to select “export as PDF” from the File menu.

You may not need to edit PDF files frequently but, when you do, it’s nice to know there is a free product that will do the job for you. LibreOffice is available for Windows, Macintosh, and for several versions of Linux.

You can read Martin Brinkmann’s article at: http://bit.ly/2EZzqBc.

LibreOffice is available in many different languages free of charge at: https://www.libreoffice.org.