Announcing The Imbueapp – Turn Every Item Into A Time Capsule

Save family memories with the Imbueapp. A free iOS app delivering trusted long-term storage for cherished family memories.

Imbue uses machine learning to identify photos, antiques, heirlooms, etc.

and turns them into time capsules for future generations.

VICTORIA, BC, Canada– February 10, 2018 – Innovator, Keith Wells, also the Founder of digital sports highlight distribution leader, SendtoNews Video Inc., is ready to unveil his latest project, the Imbueapp.

Using a smartphone camera image, Imbueapp captures your precious items and remembers them using machine learning from Google Cloud Vision API; you then add audio or video to the items, explaining where they came from, who they belonged to, and why they are special. Using cloud storage and the Google recognition software, the Imbueapp connects the two permanently so that future generations can identify your family treasures and the stories associated with them.

“Capturing the voices of parents and grandparents makes sense, because voices go silent unexpectedly.” said founder Keith Wells.

The app is FREE to download. With a PAY FORWARD account, your memories are preserved in the cloud for a generation (25 years), so you can be certain the memories will live on.

‘We don’t own our family history. We simply preserve it for the next generation.’ Rosemary Alva

Testimonials:

“What would you Imbue or wish your loved one had Imbued? I personally wish I could hear my mom telling me the stories behind some of the jewelry she left to me.”

‘This is amazing. I wish I could hear my grandparents voice again.’

‘I am very bad at keeping track of material items and remembering their history. This would be perfect for me’

Keith has been on the cutting edge of digital and Internet technology and New Media since 1998, and used his extensive knowledge of newsroom workflow to support the growth of SendtoNews Video Inc., the #2 provider of digital sports highlights in the United States and #1 in Canada.

About the Imbueapp

Imbue Digital Corporation was founded in 2017 and is a startup dedicated to the trusted long-term storage of digital memories. Imbue is working with Machine Learning, AI, AR, cloud and blockchain to develop creative solutions for individuals and for industry. The company is founded by technology veterans and is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia.

Family history is a 2-plus billion dollar industry that is expected to grow to nearly 3 billion by 2018.

We are attending Rootstech 2018 in Salt Lake City – Feb 28 – Mar 4. Booth number #108B in the Innovation Alley