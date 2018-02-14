Update: Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island?

About a week ago, I published Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island? at http://bit.ly/2Eq2c11. The article, and an earlier article from several years ago, describe what was then a future television program that introduced the topic of possible visits by medieval Knights Templar to North America in the 1300s, possibly even earlier. I also gave information about the date and time the program was to be broadcast.
This episode of The Curse of Oak Island has now been broadcast. However, if you missed it and if you would like to view the program, you can view it free of charge on The History Channel’s web site at: https://www.history.com/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island/season-5/episode-14. However, you will be asked to log in by using your user name and password used to access your cable provider’s web site. If you do not have such a user name and password, you will not be able to view the video.
And, yes, if you watched closely, you may have seen my face appear on the screen as one of the “guest experts” for about two seconds. If you blinked, you probably missed my entire appearance. So much for my chance for fame!
However, I must say that it is a facinating story that I have been following for years.
Previous episodes of The Curse of Oak Island may be found at: http://www.history.com/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island.
2 Comments
I don’t watch every night, & missed a few shows & It seems to be running “reruns” did they ever find the treasure?
I was interested in the “black guy (slavery) that became rich enough to own property on Oak Island & it seems like they found coins on his property do you think he found the treasure & hid it, seems like the guy kind of disappeared?
They have not yet found the treasure, according to the weekly episodes that have already been broadcast. However, they have found several new artifacts recently.
The legends passed down through the years about Samuel Ball are incomplete. He was the black South Carolinian slave who escaped his life of bondage by enlisting in the Loyalist Militia during the Revolutionary War. Then again, most legends are incomplete, including those concerning Oak Island and most everyplace else.
