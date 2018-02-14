Update: Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island?

About a week ago, I published Was the Westford Knight also on Oak Island? at http://bit.ly/2Eq2c11. The article, and an earlier article from several years ago, describe what was then a future television program that introduced the topic of possible visits by medieval Knights Templar to North America in the 1300s, possibly even earlier. I also gave information about the date and time the program was to be broadcast.

This episode of The Curse of Oak Island has now been broadcast. However, if you missed it and if you would like to view the program, you can view it free of charge on The History Channel’s web site at: https://www.history.com/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island/season-5/episode-14. However, you will be asked to log in by using your user name and password used to access your cable provider’s web site. If you do not have such a user name and password, you will not be able to view the video.

And, yes, if you watched closely, you may have seen my face appear on the screen as one of the “guest experts” for about two seconds. If you blinked, you probably missed my entire appearance. So much for my chance for fame!

However, I must say that it is a facinating story that I have been following for years.

Previous episodes of The Curse of Oak Island may be found at: http://www.history.com/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island.