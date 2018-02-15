New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 12, 2018

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Find your ancestors on FamilySearch with new historic records published this week from BillionGraves, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, Panama, Russia, and Slovakia. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at FamilySearch.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

Easily find and share this announcement in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.