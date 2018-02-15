Here is the answer to the question you undoubtedly have often asked: What do Scotsmen wear under their kilts?

In a bit of investigative reporting, Ken Jennings has researched the topic and provided answers in his The Debunker column at: http://bit.ly/2CondTW.

I’ll leave the racier bits for you to find in Ken Jennings’ column. But I will say that I was interested to learn that “… the traditional Scottish kilt is a lot less traditional than you probably think. The original Highland plaid was the ‘great kilt,’ a belted piece of tartan worn as a cloak from the shoulders. The modern kilt only dates back to the turn of the 18th century, and sources from that era actually credit it to Thomas Rawlinson, an English industrialist!”

You can learn more about “going regimental” at: http://bit.ly/2CondTW.