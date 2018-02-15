What Do Scotsmen Wear Under Their Kilts?

February 15, 2018

Here is the answer to the question you undoubtedly have often asked: What do Scotsmen wear under their kilts?

In a bit of investigative reporting, Ken Jennings has researched the topic and provided answers in his The Debunker column at: http://bit.ly/2CondTW.

I’ll leave the racier bits for you to find in Ken Jennings’ column. But I will say that I was interested to learn that “… the traditional Scottish kilt is a lot less traditional than you probably think. The original Highland plaid was the ‘great kilt,’ a belted piece of tartan worn as a cloak from the shoulders. The modern kilt only dates back to the turn of the 18th century, and sources from that era actually credit it to Thomas Rawlinson, an English industrialist!”

You can learn more about “going regimental” at: http://bit.ly/2CondTW.

One Comment

Winnie Mading February 15, 2018 at 8:28 am

The punch line is: “Nothing is worn under the kilt – It’s all in perfect working order.” to which one wag answered, “That’s because it’s never been used!”

