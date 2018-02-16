An Online Digital Archive of Long-Lost Phillips County, Arkansas Death Certificates

A history class at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock has created a new digital index of Phillips County death certificates from 1917 to 1922. This is an index only, not images of the original records.

Dr. Brian Mitchell’s American Urban History Class created the index during the fall 2017 semester and donated the archive to the Arkansas History Commission so it can be made available for public use.

“This project is an important addition to the commission’s collections as it is currently the sole record of African American deaths in the county for that time period,” Mitchell said. “The index would be helpful for future research on public health issues in the region, identifying many of the Elaine Massacre’s victims, and of vital importance to African-American genealogy in the state.”

Details may be found in an article by Angelita Faller in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock web site at: http://ualr.edu/news/2018/02/14/phillips-county-death-certificates/.