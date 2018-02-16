IGRS Launches “How-To” Irish Genealogy Videos

The following announcement was written by the Irish Genealogical Research Society (IGRS):

Access to records useful for Irish genealogy has become easier since the onset of the digital age. But wider access often serves only to highlight just how frustrating Irish family history can be. Too frequently it’s difficult to search cleverly within the surviving records and not always easy to interpret the results.

Over the last while we’ve heard again and again researchers say “how I wish that an experienced genealogist could be sat right next me, while online, sharing the benefit of their experience and expertise”. Now, with the release of an initial three “How-To” Irish genealogy videos, the IGRS is making that wish come true.

With its first three videos – dealing with Roman Catholic parish records, Census returns and Church of Ireland parish registers – the IGRS is offering its members terrific first hand expertise and guidance.

To celebrate the launch of the videos at the coming Irish genealogy and family history show ‘Back to our Past’, in Belfast, all three videos will be freely available for the period of the show, Friday, 16th to Sunday, 18th February. The Society intends to add more of these “How-To” videos, all of which will join the extensive library of online resources and research advice already available to IGRS members. A fourth video on Civil Registration records is already in production and will join the online library shortly.

In launching this new initiative, IGRS Chairman, Steven Smyrl, said “The old idiom that knowledge is never wasted is all the more potent when it refers to knowledge that’s shared. The two speakers on these videos – Susan Hood & Claire Bradley – are experts, generously sharing their knowledge and expertise built-up over many years. Their help, guidance and advice will help demystify sources for Irish genealogy, making searching a more successful and rewarding experience.”

The videos can be accessed from this page: https://www.irishancestors.ie/members/irish-genealogy-how-to-videos/