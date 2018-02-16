The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 378,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Explore more than 4,000 transcripts of headstone inscriptions from eight cemeteries in Sharon, Connecticut. From these indexes you can discover your ancestor’s birth year, death date, and burial place. This collection has been obtained from the sharonhist.org website. Additional information about the records can we found on the source’s website.

Sharon is a town located in Litchfield County, Connecticut, in the northwest corner of the state. It is bounded on the north by Salisbury, on the east by the Housatonic River, on the south by Kent, and on the west by Dutchess County, New York.

Browse through images of electoral registers from Norfolk, England, covering the years 1832 to 1915. The collection consist of 290 volumes containing over 161,000 records and can be searched by year, division, or borough. The registers will reveal your ancestors place of abode, qualification, and address. This collection has been obtained from FamilySearch.

Electoral registers are lists, created annually, of people who are eligible and registered to vote. These lists would include reasons for eligibility, such as their ownership or occupation of a property as a tenant or in some cases as a lodger. Until 1918, the right to vote was closely linked to property. Electoral registers were first introduced in 1832 with the Great Reform Act. As the number of voters increased and polling days were reduced to one day, there was a need to establish the right to vote in advance.

Over 21,000 records have been added to our collection of Aberdeenshire, Banffshire & Kincardineshire Monumental Inscriptions. The new additions cover 19 kirkyards across all three historic counties and consist of transcripts provided by the Aberdeen & North-East Scotland Family History Society.

Each transcript will vary depending on the age of the monument and its legibility. Monumental inscriptions are an excellent resource for family historians as many record the names of other relatives such as a spouse, children or parents, as well as their birth and death dates.

We’ve added thousands of new additions to our collection of Yorkshire parish records, including:

The new additions cover parishes across Yorkshire’s East riding and span the years 1538 to 1990. This week’s new additions are also available to browse.

Additional records covering Catholic burials in Worksop have been added to the Nottinghamshire Burial Index. The index now holds more than 678,000 records from 1569 through 1905.

Each record contains a transcription of original parish records and bishop’s transcripts, which are held at the Nottinghamshire Archives. The amount of information in each transcript can vary, but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s age at death, burial date, burial location & denomination. Images may contain additional notes on their marital status, cause of death, occupation and other biographical details.