You are Invited to the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City!

RootsTech2018 promises to be the biggest genealogy conference in the world! It will be held on February 28 through March 3 in Salt Lake City. I have written several times about RootsTech2018 (see https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+rootstech2018&t=hf&ia=web) and, of course, a lot more information is available at http://www.rootstech.org.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this year’s RootsTech conference and I expect that will include many readers of this newsletter. If you are planning to attend, would you like to join me and a bunch of newsletter readers for dinner on Saturday evening after the conference ends? That will be on March 3 at the Radisson Hotel, 215 W S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. The location literally is just a few steps from the Salt Palace conference center.

You are invited!

You can make a reservation now at http://eogn.com/slc2018. You are invited to join us if:

You subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter or…

You subscribe to the Standard Edition newsletter or…

If you occasionally read the newsletter online or…

If you have heard of the newsletter or…

If you promise to read the newsletter in the future or…

If you are a genealogist who has no other place else to go Saturday night after the end of the conference.

You also may bring your spouse, girlfriend/boyfriend (or both!) or anyone else who would like to join us. In fact, if you have 3 or 4 or even more friends who would also like to join us, bring them along! You will need a ticket for each person, however.

NOTE: This dinner is unofficial. That is, it is sponsored by myself and is not affiliated in any way with the RootsTech conference. If you have questions (or complaints) about the Saturday evening EOGN Dinner, please contact me directly at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman. Please do not contact the conference organizers as they are not involved with this dinner in any way and probably won’t be able to answer your questions. In fact, they won’t even know about the EOGN dinner unless they happen to read this article.

We will meet at the Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown between 6:30 and 7:30 pm on March 3, shortly after the close of the RootsTech conferences. It is the same location as previous dinners after the RootsTech conferences. The Radisson Hotel is convenient, has a lot of room for us, and past meals were delicious. You are invited to join us for an informal gathering before dinner when the bar opens at 6:30 pm. Feel free to walk in anytime after 6:30. Dinner will be served at 7:30.

The location is a very short walk from the conference site. If you walk out a side door of the Salt Palace Convention Center, you will be exposed to the cold winter air for about fifteen seconds before you walk into the warm and cozy lobby of the Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown.

In fact, even wheelchairs will be able to travel the very short distance from the convention center to the dinner location.

We have a reserved banquet room at the Radisson. It will be a genealogists-only evening! Dinner will be buffet style and you can sit with friends or not, as you wish. I suggest you sit at a table with a least a few strangers, then convert them into new-found friends during the evening.

The agenda is simple: there isn’t one. There will be no presentations, no programs, and little of anything else in the way of organization. I probably will offer a few opening remarks but not much else. Rumor has it there will also be a few door prizes.

This is a chance to sit with friends, even new friends, and to relax over a meal and discuss genealogy. If you know anyone who has ever attended a previous EOGN Dinner, ask them if they enjoyed it.

The menu will be buffet style and will include:

Corn and smoked bacon chowder

Dinner rolls and butter

Baby greens, roasted red and yellow peppers, heirloom tomatoes, black beans, queso fresco and cilantro creamy vinaigrette Jicama, zucchini, carrots and green cabbage slaw

Braised BBQ pork baby back ribs and sweet baked beans

Mesquite smoked chipotle chicken

Roasted corn, poblano-lime mayonesa and queso fresco

Caramel goat cheese flan

Last time, almost everyone commented on the good food served by the Radisson.

If you have dietary restrictions, please drop me a note at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman to let me know and I will work with the hotel to see if we can accommodate your needs. I suspect the hotel can handle most requests but I won’t know for certain until we ask.

A cash bar will be available starting at 6:30 pm and will remain open throughout dinner. In addition, fresh brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, assorted teas, and lemonade or iced tea will also be available at no charge with dinner.

Reservations are required.

Only those with advance reservations will be admitted. Payment must be made in advance. The charge is $50 per person and payment may be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, or PayPal. The $50 charge includes everything at dinner except for sodas and alcoholic beverages. Those will be available at the cash bar.

Door prize? Who said door prize?

You could win a door prize. No promises here but I suspect there will be a door prize or two awarded to some lucky attendees.

The fine print:

OK, here’s how to attend the dinner: You absolutely MUST have a reservation in advance. No exceptions. Reservations are required and must be made no later than Tuesday, February 27 as I have to tell the hotel several days in advance how many meals to prepare. The hotel staff will then order the appropriate amount of food. The hotel’s management also needs to plan far enough in advance in order to have enough staff members working that evening preparing and serving the meals.

In fact, you need to make the reservation online and then print your own ticket(s) on your printer or save them on your smartphone and bring the ticket(s) with you. If you don’t have a printer or smartphone available, I can still check on your status at the door but that will require a few seconds. Having a printed ticket or displayable ticket on your cell phone with you simply gets you admitted a few seconds earlier with no delays.

If you are bringing a spouse or other invited guests, make sure you make a reservation for everyone in your party. It will be embarrassing to tell your spouse that you are going out to dinner with others while your spouse is left alone in the hotel room because “you forgot to purchase a second ticket!” If there are two of you, you need two tickets.

Past experience has shown that these reservations fill up quickly. However, if we don’t fill the reservation list earlier, reservations will close on Tuesday evening, February 27, at 12 midnight Mountain Time. I have to call the restaurant and give them an exact final headcount the next morning. There will be no last-minute additions (unless someone cancels and you can obtain their ticket).

I’ll see you at dinner!

Bring your appetite! You can learn more and purchase tickets at http://eogn.com/slc2018.