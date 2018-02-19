Canadian Military Looking for DNA and Burial Experts to Help ID Missing War Dead

The Canadian Department of National Defence is seeking forensic DNA experts and funeral organizers to help its efforts to recover, identify and arrange burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead. The prospective group of anthropologists, archaeologists and genealogists would help the department’s Casualty Identification Program analyze DNA from the remains of formerly missing Canadian servicemen discovered around the world.

The program has been identifying and organizing burials for Canada’s formerly missing war dead since 2007. Bidding on the new contract closes March 12.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2EOgdEM.