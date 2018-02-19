Follow-up: Turkey Shuts Down Genealogy Service after Overload of Inquiries

As mentioned last week in this newsletter (at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/02/13/turkey-shuts-down-genealogy-service-after-overload-of-inquiries/), “Genealogy interest turned out to be popular for Turkey’s new online genealogy service. The country’s population registry has shut down its online genealogy service after one day, due to an overload of inquiries, according to reports from the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

The site is now back online at http://www.turkiye.gov.tr and appears to be working well. However, all information on the web site is in Turkish.

According to an article in The Daily Sabah at http://bit.ly/2HnCfwV:

The “Lineal Kinship Inquiry” service as it is officially titled, offers information about one’s ancestors, up to the 19th century. Signed up with their national ID numbers and a free password provided by the citizenship services, users can learn a lot of details about their ancestors, from names and last names, dates of birth and death as well as the town, village or city of origin as well as marital status. As the preservation of civic registers has been a well-maintained practice only in later centuries of the Ottoman Empire, many can trace their ancestors only to early 19th century. The records also confused some users who pointed out that some of their great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers who lived and died before 1935 had last names but Turkey only adopted the practice of giving surnames that year. Another inconsistency in the records was the living status of some deceased persons.

By using Google Translate, I was able to translate the page at http://www.turkiye.gov.tr/ into English but it looks like a page that simply asks, “Which service would you like to visit?” The available selections were listed in Turkish.

If you can read Turkish, you probably will have better luck than I did with http://www.turkiye.gov.tr. However, be aware that it apparently is intended for use only by current residents of Turkey. The requirement for access is that you must enter your Turkish national ID number.

More information is available at: http://bit.ly/2HnCfwV.