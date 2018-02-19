The staff at Wired remembers 1983 and produced a YouTube video showing how useful the “lightweight” computer was in those days:
Remember When a 29-pound Portable Computer was Light?
Dick Eastman · February 19, 2018 · Hardware, History · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
