JoyFlips giving away $80,000 worth of FamilyArchive™ Kits at RootsTech

The following announcement was written by the folks at JoyFlips, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform:

San Francisco, CA. February 20, 2018:

JoyFlips will be launching several technical breakthroughs in version 4.0 of its family album technology at RootsTech 2018, along with a giveaway of 2,000 of its new FamilyArchive™ Kits — an $80,000 value — during the event, Feb. 28 – Mar 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. The new technology in JoyFlips 4.0 will also be featured in the RootsTech Innovation Showcase during the conference.

The new FamilyArchive Kit is a secure offline automatic backup, protected by patent-pending technology, that will keep your family’s digital archive safe for over 50 years. Anyone attending the conference who has a free JoyFlips account, or opens one between February 28 and March 3 at 3pm, is eligible to receive a free $40 value FamilyArchive Kit by stopping by one of the JoyFlips booths at the show. (Recipients must be 14 or older to be eligible) Offer limited to 2,000 eligible attendees. One FamilyArchive Kit per person. Anyone not attending the conference in person who opens a free JoyFlips account from February 28th through March 3rd will be eligible for a 50% discount off the normal price of $40, including free shipping, if ordered by March 31, 2018.

ABOUT JOYFLIPS 4.0

JoyFlips version 4.0 will be available to the public at the start of RootsTech 2018 on February 28, 2018. JoyFlips is a completely free and unlimited service available as an app for both iOS and Android devices, in addition to a user-friendly website which includes almost all of the same functionality of the phone app. Version 4 extends the firm’s leadership in family story technology with new features, including the ability to record stories as family members browse photos together on the phone, then converting those stories and photos into shareable high-resolution videos. The videos are instantly updated any time the photos or audio are changed, making them dynamically interactive. This is the first technology that makes it easy for families to create video albums of both family photos and recordings of family members sharing stories about them.

“We are fulfilling our mission to provide millions of people worldwide with the tools to easily discover, record, share and preserve their family’s stories.” said Vincent Titolo, JoyFlips co-founder and CEO. “One of the exciting new technologies in version 4 of JoyFlips makes it possible for the first time to use photos along with stories in the voices of family members to create beautiful shared videos. Now the entire family can participate in creating their own living documentaries,” he added.

“Version 4 of JoyFlips was completely rebuilt from the ground up not only to make it easier to use, but to add important new features allowing collaboration and on-the-phone storytelling while family members browse through photos together.” added Scott Shebby, JoyFlips cofounder and CTO. “Another major breakthrough is our FamilyArchive software that creates an always up-to-date secure offline backup of everything in your JoyFlips account. Our patentpending technology brings the cost of highly reliable long-term data storage down to where almost everyone can safely archive their family’s precious legacy of photos, stories and documents for generations,” he continued.

Other innovative features of the free JoyFlips service include:

Importing photos from anywhere: your phone, computer, Facebook or FamilySearch, or with the built-in fast high-resolution scanner for paper photos and documents

The ability to have an unlimited number of photos and stories stored online and available wherever you are: on your phone or on your computer

Adding searchable tags with both voice and text that are also embedded in the photo jpg files

Recording searchable stories in phone conversations

Creating and sharing photo albums or video albums that contain photos and family member’s stories in their own voice

Inviting family members to add photos and stories to albums

Easy-to-use photo restoration, touch up and editing software

Optional FamilyArchive™ Kit secure Off-Line automatic backups protected by patentpending technology that keeps your family’s digital archive safe for over 50 years

ABOUT JOYFLIPS

JoyFlips is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that allows millions of people worldwide to discover and preserve their family history by connecting old print photos and family storytelling to the vast resources of historical documents now available online. Our technology provides the tools to scan, preserve and share thousands of print photos, and to record and pass down the stories they tell through storytelling in voice and text. For more information about JoyFlips technology visit http://www.joyflips.com.

ABOUT THE JOYFLIPS FAMILYARCHIVE™ KIT

The FamilyArchive Kit is a combination of a special long-life USB flash drive and software that automatically maintains an up-to-date backup copy of a user’s JoyFlips account. The patentpending FamilyArchive Kit ensures the data stored on the USB drive remains intact for over 50 years by using Single Level Cell (SLC) NAND flash memory technology and applying error correction software that identifies errors in critical data stored on the drive and then reconstructs the original, error-free data.

The FamilyArchive software automatically creates an offline copy of the user’s full JoyFlips account including all photos, tags, albums, recorded stories and video albums. Each FamilyArchive drive can store a typical JoyFlips account with up to 30,000 photos, voice stories and associated video albums. Users access their offline JoyFlips account from their web browser, enjoying the full multimedia viewing of photos, stories and video albums just as it they were in their online web account. Individual image, audio and video files can also be downloaded from the FamilyArchive drive.

Should the FamilyArchive storage device ever be lost, the software allows users to easily create a new copy on a new FamilyArchive device directly from their account.

The FamilyArchive Kit is priced at $40 and includes free express shipping.

ABOUT ROOTSTECH 2018

RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference celebrating families across generations, where people of all ages are inspired to discover and share their memories and connections. This annual event has become the largest of its kind in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide. RootsTech will be held on Feb. 28th through March 3rd, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Family History Technology Innovation Showcase will also be held during the conference. For information about attending RootsTech 2018 and the Family History Innovator Showcase, visit https://www.rootstech.org.