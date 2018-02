MyHeritage’s Founder and CEO, Gilad Japhet, visited the BBC’s London studio to speak to Aaron Heslehurst and Talking Business, BBC World News’ flagship business show. They spoke about MyHeritage DNA and the future of genetic genealogy. Japhet also talked about the growth of MyHeritage and the growth of DNA as a genealogy tool.

You can watch the interview on YouTube at https://youtu.be/WBWE9saXOD0 or in the video player below.