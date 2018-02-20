Texas State Genealogical Society Issues Call for Presentations for the 2018 TxSGS Family History Conference

The following announcement was written by the Texas State Genealogical Society:

Austin, Texas, February 15, 2018 – The Texas State Genealogical Society (TxSGS) announces a Call for Presentations for their 2018 Family History Conference. This year’s conference is slated for November 2-4, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas, at the Omni San Antonio at the Colonnade, 9821 Colonnade Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78230, 855-516-1090. The deadline for proposals is March 18, 2018.

About the Proposals

We are looking for dynamic, enthusiastic presenters! If you feel passionate about your area of expertise and would like to teach and inspire other genealogists, this is the venue for you. Seasoned speakers and speakers new to the genealogical lecturing arena are encouraged to submit presentations and workshops.

Submission Ideas

The areas of interest may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Basic genealogical topics (How-To or Getting Started)

Ethnic research topics (African-American, Hispanic, German-Texan, Czech-Texan, etc.)

Records & Repositories (land, probate, tax and other records)

Technology

Publishing & Storytelling

Methodology and problem-solving techniques

Texas-focused research

Research in the southern states

DNA

Submission Requirements

Presentations should be one hour in length. Workshops should be up to two hours in length. This includes any question-and-answer period the presenter may want to allow.

Presenters may submit proposals for up to (5) five lectures or workshops.

Proposals are to be submitted via an online SUBMISSION FORM. You may also link to this form from our website at http://www.txsgs.org/call-for-presentations.

If you have any questions, contact the TxSGS 2018 Conference Chair at conference@txsgs.org.

Proposals must be received no later than March 18, 2018.