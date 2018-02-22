MacFamilyTree 8.3 is On Sale at 50% Off

Synium Software has an offer that will appeal to many Macintosh owners. MacFamilyTree is a highly-rated Macintosh genealogy program with an outstanding user graphic user interface. While it has many available options, perhaps the most notable feature in MacFamilyTree 8.3 is the new “CloudTree – Sync & Share“ added in version 8.

CloudTree is a FREE service that allows the user to (optionally) store genealogy information in the cloud and share it with relatives. All new updates to the CloudTree instantly become available to others, who may view it on their Macs, iPhones, or iPads. The other users who have access to the family tree may be able to add new information or, if you prefer, you can make your family tree available as a read-only version instead. Although all entries are synced via CloudTree, all your information is still available locally on your Mac, iPhone or iPad, allowing you to continue your genealogical research when your device is offline. CloudTree will automatically sync any changes once you reconnect to the internet.

MacFamilyTree also works with MobileFamilyTree 8, a full-featured genealogy app for iPhone and iPads that is also produced by Synium Software.

According to the Synium Software web site, “Apart from the all-new Interactive Tree, MacFamilyTree 8.3 comes with a completely new merge feature. Combining two separate trees is one of the most challenging tasks in computer genealogy – especially if there are duplicate or contradictory entries. We are proud to announce that MacFamilyTree 8.3 is the first genealogy app to get this issue right.”

MacFamilyTree has many, many other features. You can see my previous articles about the program by starting at http://bit.ly/2or39uS.

Synium Software is now offering MacFamilyTree at a 50% discount for all customers until March, 18th. Instead of the normal price of $59.99, MacFamilyTree is available for $29.99 (US) until March 18. Present users of MacFamilyTree version 8.0 through 8.2 may upgrade to the newest version free of charge.

Here’s a hint to present MacFamilyTree users: If you are unsure of which version you have installed presently, launch the program, then click on MacFamilyTree8 in the pulldown menus and then click on “About MacFamilyTree…” The version number is then shown.

For more information, look at the Synium Software web site at http://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree as well as at the Apple App Store.