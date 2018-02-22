NYG&B Labs Releases The Record Map Search

The following announcement was written by the folks at the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society:

Thursday, February 22, 2018 – New York, NY – The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society has launched a brand new tool, produced by NYG&B Labs titled “Mapping The Record.”

This innovative project allows visitors to search an index of articles from New York’s oldest (and largest) genealogical publication, The Record and return map-based results at https://labs.newyorkfamilyhistory.org.

The project is currently in beta phase, and contains articles published from 1970 to 2018.

Users can search articles by title, author, volume, and location – the tool will display articles that match the search query, along with a map of New York State that indicates the various locations covered by the search results.

“The project instantly allows materials published in The Record to be more accessible to researchers, noted NYG&B President D. Joshua Taylor, “Since its launch last year, NYG&B Labs has been eagerly working at developing tools, we are delighted to launch this phase of Mapping The Record and look forward to expanding the project in the near future.”

This tool allows genealogists and historians to zero in on a specific New York State town, city, or county and quickly uncover relevant record set transcriptions, compiled genealogies, case studies, and other articles about that specific location.

In organizing articles by location, this digital tool allows researchers to explore the 149 years’ worth of work on New York families in a vibrant new manner.

Team members at NYG&B Labs constructed the custom search application and created this location-based index, by assigning a relevant location to each article in The Record.

About NYG&B Labs

NYG&B Labs is a destination for aspiring digital professionals who seek to advance their expertise in technology and its applications for the fields of history and genealogy.

Each quarter team members will work on a designated, pre-approved project to creatively apply technology to traditional genealogical methods relating to New York’s history.

Once completed, projects may be added to resources at newyorkfamilyhistory.org and beyond.

Members of the NYG&B Labs team benefit from one-on-one interaction with experts in the fields of genealogy and technology as they to leverage the latest trends in both fields to help researchers discover, preserve, and share the stories of New York State families.

Visit https://www.newyorkfamilyhistory.org/labs to learn more about the program and read about our current projects.

About the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society

The NYG&B’s Publications have won back-to-back Awards of Excellence from the National Genealogical Society in 2016 and 2017.

Since 1869, the NYG&B’s mission has been to help our thousands of worldwide members discover their family’s New York story, and there has never been a better time to join.

The cost of an Individual Annual Membership is less than six dollars a month, and includes the following benefits:

Access to over 50 exclusive digital record sets covering the entire state of New York, including the fully searchable archives of The Record.

A complimentary subscription to all of Findmypast’s North American records, as well as U.K. and Irish Census records.

Access to hundreds of expert-authored Knowledge Base articles and webinars to help you navigate the tricky New York research landscape.

Exclusive discounts and advanced access to conferences, seminars, workshops and lectures to learn more about researching people and places across New York State.

To learn more or join us, please visit our member benefits page.