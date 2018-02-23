A Survival Guide to RootsTech

Will you be at the RootsTech conference in Salt Lake City next week? If so, make sure you read the Survival Guide to RootsTech available now at https://www.rootstech.org/blog/a-survival-guide-to-rootstech.

The online guide covers such things as early check-in, the Expo Hall’s hours of operation, the RootsTech app for your cell phone or tablet computer, your attendee badge that needs to be scanned by the (new) scanners in order to gain admission to the various sessions, suggested clothing, and the fact that the Salt Palace offers free Wi-Fi for attendees.

You probably will want to study this document before you travel to Salt Lake City. Check it out at at https://www.rootstech.org/blog/a-survival-guide-to-rootstech.

