Alan Mann, R.I.P

Many genealogists who spent time a few years ago at Salt Lake City’s Family History Library will remember Alan Mann. He had various assignments there over the years but probably is best remembered as the supervisor of the Automated Resource Center at the Family History Library. He also was a frequent speaker at many genealogy conferences around the country.

Sadly, Alan’s brother, Steve Mann, posted the following to Facebook last night: “My brother, Alan Mann, passed away last night after a 5-year battle with cancer. He worked for more than 25 years for FamilySearch. He went all over the world teaching.”

There is more to Steve Mann’s message. You can read it at: http://bit.ly/2CDAkAE.

Alan Mann was an accredited genealogist in England, and Australia. He was a senior research consultant in the Family History Library for FamilySearch and previously had been a community manager for the FamilySearch Community Services team and the Information Services manager for the Family History Library. He taught British Research for BYU and various computer courses for Salt Lake Community College.

Alan also was simply a very nice fellow to know and to talk with. I had the chance to talk with him many times over the years and will always remember his gracious mannerisms and his almost constant smile.