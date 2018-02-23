Dr. J. Christopher Young, R.I.P.

The genealogy world lost another valuable member recently. The following is an extract from the ForeignProtestants.com web site:

“Dr. J. Christopher Chris Young passed away on January 29, 2018, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Nearly 2 million living Foreign Protestants descendants have lost one of their most passionate and prolific advocates of the historical and genealogical study of these reliant and creative initial 1,453 immigrant settlers to Lunenburg in 1753 who were so important to the economic and cultural development of not just the Nova Scotia and Canada, but all of North America.

“Chris’ Foreign Protestants family heritage (Jung & nee Corkum) fueled his passions in applying his exceptional analytical and writing skills to further extend the heritage discovery and preservation efforts of Dr. Winthrop Pickard Bell’s historical book The “Foreign Protestants” and the Settlement of Nova Scotia. Chris spent thousands of hours completing Dr. Bell’s unfinished goal of developing a registry of the 1st 1,453 immigrants from Germany, Switzerland, and the Montbeliard region of France and Holland who landed on June 7, 1753 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada. Chris’ editing efforts yielded not only the Register of the Foreign Protestants of Nova Scotia (ca. 1749-1770), but also Maps Associated With Lunenburg County Family History. Both were published in 2003.”

The entire article about Dr. J. Christopher Young is much longer. You can read the complete article at: https://explore.foreignprotestant.net/individual/dr-j-christopher-young-i8540#sthash.oBJWbJ35.

The ForeignProtestants.com Society is also now working with the South Shore Genealogy Society to create an onsite J. Christopher Young SSGS-FPS Foreign Protestants Collection at the Lunenburg (Nova Scotia) Academy.