New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 175,334 records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Greater London Marriage Index

Over 94,000 new records from the Royal College of Arms covering historic chapels at St James Duke’s Place, Gray’s Inn, Somerset House and the Austin Friars Dutch Reform Church are now available to search. Dating back to the early 1500’s the records will reveal details of your ancestor’s residence, occupation, marriage and spouse. A number of records also include images of original documents.

These new additions are not the only update the Index has received this week. We have also merged a number of existing London marriage collections to make them accessible through one unified search. The Greater London Marriage Index will now also include results from the Middlesex Marriage Index, the West Middlesex Marriage Index, the St Andrew’s Holborn Marriage Index and our collection of Docklands and East End Marriages.

England, Mining Disaster Victims

Discover the names and circumstances of those who died in mining accidents with over 9,000 transcripts that list their name, birth year, age, event date, colliery, and incident details. Four counties are represented in the records: Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, and Yorkshire. This collection has been obtained from the Alan Beales Database of Fatalities in the Coal Fields. Additional information about the records can we found on the source’s website.

Included in these records are the 26 children who lost their lives in the Huskar Pit disaster of 1838 as well as 88 of the men who died in the Cadeby Main pit disaster in 1912. The initial explosion at Cadeby Main killed a total of 38 men; however, when a rescue party was sent in, another explosion occurred, killing 53 of the rescue workers.

Derbyshire Parish Records

Brand new records covering the parishes of Alvaston, Boulton, Chellaston, Holbrook, Longford, Newton Solney and Wilne have been added to our collection of Derbyshire Parish records, including:

Before the introduction of the civil registration of births, marriages and deaths in 1837 all such events were recorded in the local parish. Parish records generally begin from 1538 after the Church of England mandated the keeping of parish registers in 1537. Baptisms, marriages and burials were all recorded in a single volume until 1774, when the law changed to require a separate marriage register and another one for Banns (or proclamations of an intent to marry). Standardised forms for these registers appeared in 1812.

Irish Newspapers

Over 54,000 new articles and one new title, the Social Review, have been added to our collection of historical Dublin Newspapers. The Social Review, ‘the leading journal of society and fashion in Ireland’. Published between 1893 and 1901, the paper was published weekly on a Saturday with occasional special editions for events such as the Dublin Horse Show. This title is essential for those interested in society and fashion in late nineteenth century Ireland, and is an excellent companion to Irish Society which was published from 1888 to 1924.