A Reminder About the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City

· February 26, 2018 · Conferences, This Newsletter · No Comments

This is a quick reminder: if you are going to be in Salt Lake City for this week’s RootsTech conference and if you would like to join me and a bunch of newsletter readers for dinner on Saturday evening after the conference ends, you are invited! However, you need to sign up for the dinner now.

Reservations are required and must be made no later than Tuesday, February 27 as I have to tell the hotel several days in advance how many meals to prepare. The dinner will be held on Saturday evening, March 3, at the Radisson Hotel, 215 W S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. The location literally is just a few steps from the Salt Palace conference center.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2GJcaHs.

I’d love to see you there!

