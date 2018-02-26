He Bought a Cemetery

Richard Hopkins is a Welshman interested in genealogy. He was appalled by the condition of the former Babell Chapel cemetery in Cwmbwrla where five generations of his family were buried. Even worse, he learned that the cemetery was up for auction. He realized that real estate developers might purchase the cemetery and “repurpose” it for other uses, such as a housing development or a shopping mall. The “problem” of the cemetery being up for auction turned out to be the solution: Richard Hopkins purchased the cemetery.

Mr Hopkins said it would be a “long-term project” to clean up the cemetery and to restore it to the condition it once was. He continued:

“It’s my intention to take on repairs for the graves of my ancestors, and if anyone wants to repair their own ancestors’ graves I won’t stand in their way.

“We are also looking at the ecological benefits with wildlife coming into the site, and I hope to have an almost urban meadow so people can enjoy it from an educational standpoint.

“It is a long project but it will look in much better shape.”

You can read much more in an article in the Express web site at: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/919760/Graveyard-Babell-Chapel-cemetery-Richard-Hopkins.