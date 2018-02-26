Nicki Peak Birch, CG, Retiring as Executive Director of BCG

The following announcement was written by the Board for Certification of Genealogists:

Nicki Peak Birch, CG, longtime Executive Director of the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG), has elected to retire this year at the end of her contract, 30 June 2018. The Board has selected Rebecca Whitman Koford, CG, as the new Executive Director.

Nicki Birch, a Virginia resident, was certified in 2007 and became the Executive Director in 2010. She was the sixth person to hold the administrative reins in BCG’s 50-year history, following Richard E. Spurr (1964-73); Donna R. Hotaling, CGRS (1973-82); John Frederick Dorman, CG Emeritus (1982-96); Marty Hiatt, CGRS (1996-2001); and Lynn C. McMillion, CG Emeritus (2001-2010).

BCG President Richard G. Sayre, CG, CGL, FUGA, noted that “Nicki has had a long and distinguished tenure as the ED. She has provided exceptional service to all of our associates and applicants, and will be missed!” He added the Board’s thanks to Nicki for all her many contributions to its operations.

Rebecca Koford, a Maryland resident, brings a wealth of genealogical and administrative experience to the Executive Director position. She was certified in 2013 and is an experienced educator, speaker, writer, and mentor. She is the Administrator of ProGen Study Groups and has served as an administrative professional in the business world.

Sayre expressed BCG’s welcome to Rebecca as the seventh Executive Director, adding: “We wish her success in this new endeavor.”