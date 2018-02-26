Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Selecting an Appropriate Database Program for Genealogy Uses

A Reminder About the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City

A Survival Guide to RootsTech

Book Review: The Acadian Miracle

MyHeritage on BBC World News

Online U.S. Atlas of Historical County Boundaries

The First British People Were Dark-Skinned

RootsFinder Delivers Powerful New Tools to Genealogists for Free

NYG&B Labs Releases The Record Map Search

Colour Tithe Maps for Buckinghamshire added to TheGenealogist

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

MacFamilyTree 8.3 is On Sale at 50% Off

Alan Mann, R.I.P

Dr. J. Christopher Young, R.I.P.

The Australian Institute of Genealogical Studies is Renamed to Family History Connections

Follow-up: Turkey Shuts Down Genealogy Service after Overload of Inquiries

One More Update about the Turkish Online Genealogy Database

Canadian Military Looking for DNA and Burial Experts to Help ID Missing War Dead

JoyFlips giving away $80,000 worth of FamilyArchive™ Kits at RootsTech

Texas State Genealogical Society Issues Call for Presentations for the 2018 TxSGS Family History Conference

2018 Lackey Scholarship Winner Announced: Linda MacIver

Remember When a 29-pound Portable Computer was Light?

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

