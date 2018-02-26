Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Selecting an Appropriate Database Program for Genealogy Uses
A Reminder About the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City
A Survival Guide to RootsTech
Book Review: The Acadian Miracle
MyHeritage on BBC World News
Online U.S. Atlas of Historical County Boundaries
The First British People Were Dark-Skinned
RootsFinder Delivers Powerful New Tools to Genealogists for Free
NYG&B Labs Releases The Record Map Search
Colour Tithe Maps for Buckinghamshire added to TheGenealogist
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
MacFamilyTree 8.3 is On Sale at 50% Off
Alan Mann, R.I.P
Dr. J. Christopher Young, R.I.P.
The Australian Institute of Genealogical Studies is Renamed to Family History Connections
Follow-up: Turkey Shuts Down Genealogy Service after Overload of Inquiries
One More Update about the Turkish Online Genealogy Database
Canadian Military Looking for DNA and Burial Experts to Help ID Missing War Dead
JoyFlips giving away $80,000 worth of FamilyArchive™ Kits at RootsTech
Texas State Genealogical Society Issues Call for Presentations for the 2018 TxSGS Family History Conference
2018 Lackey Scholarship Winner Announced: Linda MacIver
Remember When a 29-pound Portable Computer was Light?
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
