A new ‘In-brief’ Concise Report has been Released for English & Welsh Ancestor Research

· February 27, 2018 · Education · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the Family History Researcher Academy:

The Family History Researcher Academy has added a new In-brief crib-sheet report to its website, to compliment its more in-depth online English & Welsh family history course.

The In-brief report shows researchers where to find the on and offline resources, for discovering ancestors in England and Wales, and looks at which top records to use.

The succinct 6 page document reveals which websites can be useful for finding ancestors, in this part of the world, and covers the free sites as well as the commercial ones along with those of The National Archives, The National Library of Wales, County Record Offices, the Society of Genealogists and more.

This In-brief introduces:

  • Civil registration (vital records) in England and Wales
  • Census records
  • Researching back before 1837 with parish records.
  • Where to look for the records of Nonconformist, Roman Catholic and Church of England ancestors

The Family History Researcher Academy’s In-brief report is available now at:
https://familyhistoryresearcher.com/fhrmembers/in-brief-crib-sheet-report/

