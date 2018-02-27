The National Institute for Genealogical Studies Announces a New Eastern European Records Certificate Featuring Courses Written by Lisa Alzo, MFA

The following announcement was written by the National Institute for Genealogical Studies:

27 February 2018 – The National Institute for Genealogical Studies is proud to announce a new addition to our Certificate Programs. The Eastern European Records Certificate features courses in researching various records and repositories in Eastern Europe.

Course author and genealogy professional, Lisa Alzo, MFA says of researching Eastern European ancestors, “A vast number of immigrants came to the United States and Canada from various areas in Central and Eastern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Unfortunately, in the past, those with Eastern European roots have been reticent to begin research on their immigrant ancestors due to perceived barriers of language, geography, and difficulty with accessing and understanding the records. With the popularity of DNA testing, more people are discovering they have Eastern European ancestry and have a desire to know more. As more records become accessible with each passing year, it has never been easier to consolidate known facts with newly discovered information.”

Courses in this new certificate program include:

Eastern European: Locating Places in Eastern Europe

Eastern European: Understanding Migration Patterns

Eastern European: The Languages and Alphabets

Eastern European: Chronological Considerations: The Austro-Hungarian Empire

Eastern European: Civil Registration Records

Eastern European: Church Records

Eastern European: Other Records (Tax, Military, Land, Census)

Eastern European: Record Repositories

Eastern European: Onsite Research in the Ancestral Homeland

Eastern European: Problem Solving

Other courses offered include research, records, and repositories in individual Eastern European countries and regions.

The certificate in Eastern European Records will provide in-depth instruction for genealogists with roots in many countries where research was difficult, if not impossible, just a decade ago.

“We are excited to announce the creation of this new certificate program focusing on Eastern Europe. Researchers will find these courses to be an important addition to expanding their knowledge about the region and records,” remarked National Institute’s Managing Director Louise St Denis.

The Eastern European Records Certificate description and links to courses can be found on The National Institute’s website at http://www.genealogicalstudies.com/eng/courses.asp?certificateID=25. Courses are continually being added to this certificate program.

In conjunction with the RootsTech conference, The National Institute is offering a 20% discount off any Eastern European course package. To register for a course package, use code 20RT18EE at checkout. Eastern European course packages can be viewed on The National Institute’s website at http://www.genealogicalstudies.com/eng/packages.asp.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR GENEALOGICAL STUDIES

The National Institute for Genealogical Studies, leaders in online genealogy education, has been offering genealogy and history courses for 20 years. Over 200 courses in genealogical studies are offered to help enhance researcher’s skills.

For those looking to acquire more formal educational training, The National Institute offers Certificate Programs in the records of Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Eastern Europe and the United States, as well as a General Methodology, Professional Development and Librarianship Certificate Program. For more information please call us toll-free in North America at 1-800-580-0165 or email us at admin@genealogicalstudies.com.