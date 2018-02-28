Findmypast Acquires Genealogy Startup Twile – Winner of Two RootsTech Innovation Awards

I have written often in the past about Findmypast and several times about Twile. It is nice to learn of this “marriage.” Here is a major announcement made at RootsTech today, written by Findmypast:

Leading British family history website, Findmypast, has announced their acquisition of genealogy startup Twile, creators of the visual family history timeline and winner of two RootsTech innovation awards.

The acquisition reflects Findmypast’s drive to innovate and enhance customers’ family history experience by providing them with new ways to share their family stories.

Twile enables family historians to create interactive timelines with their family memories and set them against the context of world history. Twile provides new and engaging ways of telling your family’s story via beautiful infographics and other visualizations.

Twile and Findmypast have been strategic partners since 2016 and have a shared mission of making family history more engaging for the entire family.

In the future, Twile’s storytelling features will be available on Findmypast, enabling users to automatically display their family history research in a media-rich timeline. Combined with Findmypast’s unrivalled collection of British and Irish records, these new features will enable users to share their discoveries in new and exciting ways.

The Twile team will continue to develop and maintain Twile and there are no plans to change the features and services Twile users currently enjoy. Twile co-founder, Paul Brooks, will be overseeing all future integration work and regular updates will be shared with Twile subscribers.

Paul Brooks, co-founder of Twile said: “This is a really exciting development for Twile. We’ve worked closely with Findmypast over the last two years in our mission to help families share their history. I’m looking forward to working even more closely as we develop Twile into the future.”

Tamsin Todd, CEO of Findmypast said: “We’re excited to bring the innovative experiences that Twile has created to even more customers, making it easier and more engaging to create and share your family history.”