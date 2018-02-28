Founders, Fishermen, and Family History Cruise Features Genealogy and History

The following announcement was written by Gena Philibert-Ortega:

Sail from Boston to Nova Scotia in August 2019

28 February 2018 – Gena Philibert-Ortega’s Founders, Fishermen, and Family History cruise sponsored by MyHeritage will set sail August 10-17, 2019, from the Port of Boston, Massachusetts. Sailing on the Holland America Line ship ms Veendam, additional stops planned are Portland, Maine; Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Genealogists Gena Philibert-Ortega, David Allen Lambert, Daniel Horowitz, and Tami Osmer Mize will provide educational presentations, technology demonstrations, and consultations. In addition, a pre-cruise day (August 9, 2019) at the New England Historic and Genealogical Society includes an opportunity to learn more about the Society holdings and allows time for research. Additional events are being planned, including special presentations and a tour at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

Genealogist Terri O’Connell’s travel company, Cruise Planners, is in charge of travel arrangements and cruise registration. Learn more at: http://www.oconnelltravel.com/group/familyhistory.

PRESENTERS

The genealogy program presenters for the Founders, Fishermen, and Family History cruise each specialize in somewhat different areas of family history research, providing a broad spectrum of genealogy information that will enhance your research efforts in many ways.

Gena Philibert-Ortega is an author, researcher, and instructor whose focus is genealogy, and social and women’s history. She holds a Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Psychology and Women’s Studies) and a Master’s degree in Religion. Her published works include two books, countless articles published in magazines and online, two volumes of Tracing Female Ancestors (Moorshead Publishing), and a QuickGuide from Legacy Family Tree. She is the editor of the Utah Genealogical Association’s magazine, Crossroads. Her writings can be found on her blogs, Gena’s Genealogy and Food.Family.Ephemera, as well as the GenealogyBank blog. Her research projects include Sowerby’s British Mineralogy: Its Influence on Martha Proby and Others in the Scientific Community during the 19th Century for the Gemological Institute of America, as well as genealogical research for the first season of PBS’s Genealogy Roadshow and the Travel Channel’s Follow Your Past. Her current research includes women’s repatriation and citizenship in the 20th century, foodways and community in fundraising cookbooks, and women’s material culture.

David Allen Lambert has been on the staff of New England Historic Genealogical Society since 1993 and is the organization’s Chief Genealogist. David is an internationally recognized speaker on the topics of genealogy and history. His genealogical expertise includes New England and Atlantic Canadian records of the 17th through 21st century; military records; DNA research; and Native American and African American genealogical research in New England. Lambert has published many articles in the New England Historical and Genealogical Register, the New Hampshire Genealogical Record, Rhode Island Roots, The Mayflower Descendant, and American Ancestors magazine. He has also published A Guide to Massachusetts Cemeteries (NEHGS, 2009). David is an elected Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society in Boston, Mass., and a life member of the New Hampshire Society of the Cincinnati. He is also the tribal genealogist for the Massachuset-Punkapoag Indians of Massachusetts. David is the State Historian for the Massachusetts Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

Daniel Horowitz is the Genealogy Expert at MyHeritage, providing key contributions in the areas of product development, customer support, and public affairs, liaising with genealogy societies, bloggers and media, lecturing, and attending conferences around the world. Daniel headed the company’s translation department for 8 years, where he was instrumental in increasing MyHeritage global support to 42 languages.

Dedicated to genealogy since 1986, Daniel was the teacher and the study guide editor of the family history project “Searching for My Roots” in Venezuela for 15 years, where he helped found the Jewish Genealogy Society of Venezuela. He has a BS.c. in computer engineering, a Specialization in education, and a degree in Management of Educational Institutions.

Daniel lives in Israel since 2005, coordinate multiple crowdsourcing transcription projects and holds board level positions at the Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) and the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) among others.

Tami Osmer Mize specializes in finding creative ways to use new and innovative technology not only for quality genealogy research, but to help simplify and streamline research processes. Her presentations, geared for all levels of computer users, are always filled with useful strategies, tips, tricks, and always some new “cool tools.” The author of the blog RelativelyCurious.com and manager of the ConferenceKeeper.org genealogy calendar of events website, Tami was instrumental in the organization of two first-of-their-kind virtual genealogy societies: the SecondLife Virtual Genealogical Society (SLVGS – the first virtual society affiliated with the Federation of Genealogical Societies, FGS) and the SecondLife chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the first virtual society of the APG. She is also currently the Communications and Social Media director for Joyflips, a groundbreaking smartphone app.

Presentation titles will be announced in the coming months. Once registered for the cruise, an additional fee will cover all presentations, a bound syllabus, and the additional group events. For more information join the Founders, Fishermen, and Family History cruise page https://www.facebook.com/groups/330001450817674/ or see the cruise web page at the Cruise Planners website www.oconnelltravel.com/group/familyhistory. An initial deposit with Cruise Planners of $350 per person holds your space with no payments due until 2019.

ABOUT CRUISE PLANNERS

Terri O’Connell is the owner operator of a Cruise Planners Travel Franchise. Terri’s experience as a genealogist helps her in assisting others with their genealogy travel plans. Don’t let the Cruise Planners name fool you, Cruise Planners – O’Connell Travel can help you book travel by land as well. To learn more about upcoming genealogy cruises, including Genealogy Journey’s November 2018 cruise to Mexico and the 2019 Celtic Genealogy Cruise led by genealogist Christine Woodcock, see the Cruise Planner’s website at http://www.oconnelltravel.com/. To learn more about the Founders, Fishermen, and Family History Cruise see the website at http://www.oconnelltravel.com/group/familyhistory.