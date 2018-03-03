Book Review: American Settlements and Migrations: A Primer for Genealogists and Family Historians

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

American Settlements and Migrations: A Primer for Genealogists and Family Historians

by Lloyd de Witt Bockstruck. Published by Genealogical Publishing Company. 2017. 108 pages.

This is a smallish book, indeed a primer, “any book of elementary principles.” This book reviews the population movements of the New England states and colonies as well as the western states and Pacific coast areas.

Primer is an easy read, but full of information. Chapters overview the settlements of:

New England

West Indies

Middle Colonies

Southern Colonies

Post-Revolutionary War Settlements

The Old Northwest

The Old Southwest

The Trans-Mississippi West

The West

The Pacific Coast

Alaska, Hawaii, and Canadian Settlements

Each paragraph has tidbits of significant material relevant to the topic. You can read quickly an overview of occupation and settlement of each region. There are references to larger publications to more fully cover the subjects.

This is a concise and succinct work that will direct the researcher to more detailed references with a sound footing in the basics.

Here at RootsTech, Mr. Garonzik is hosting the Genealogical.com table at booth 1845. He has numerous publications out on the table. If you miss the opportunity to purchase the book while at RootsTech, you can also purchase it from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Company, at https://genealogical.com/catalogue? as well as from Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2H2e4Dd.