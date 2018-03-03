Book Review: History for Genealogists

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

History for Genealogists

By Judy Jacobson. Published by Genealogical Publishing Co. 2016. 310 pages.

This is a timeline style of book.

Understanding the social setting of our historical families sets the stage for appreciating why they moved, why they married those particular people, and why they undertook those particular occupations and endeavors of their lives.

History covers chronologically the events for military battles and wars, disease epidemics, economic events, migration trails, politics, disasters, and other momentous happenings.

There are chapters for each U.S. state and international regions, such as the Caribbean, Central America, South America, British Isles, Europe, Africa, Soviet countries, Middle East, Asia, and the Australia region.

There is an extensive bibliography, always useful for further research. The index is thirty-four pages long, quite a wide-ranging one.

History and genealogy are tangled and knotted together. Exploring the history of the times along with the genealogy of your family will better place you in their eras and promote a sympathetic feel for their lifescapes.

If you miss the opportunity to purchase History for Genealogists, it is also available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Co., at https://genealogical.com/catalogue as well as from Amazon at http://amzn.to/2FOdGZk.