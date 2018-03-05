Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
On the Road Again… and I am Being Shanghai’d
(+) The Web as We Knew it is Dead. Long Live the Web!
A Report from RootsTech2018, with Pictures
MyHeritage Releases Chromosome Browser Upgrade to Facilitate Better Exploration and Interpretation of DNA Matches
MyHeritage Releases New Collections with 325 Million Historical Records
MyHeritage Science Team’s Research Featured in the Prestigious Journal Science
MyHeritage Launches DNA Quest — a Major Pro Bono Initiative for Adoptees and Their Biological Families to Find Each Other via DNA Testing
Book Review: American Settlements and Migrations: A Primer for Genealogists and Family Historians
Book Review: History for Genealogists
Book Review: The Family Tree Historical Newspapers Guide
BYU TV’s Genealogy-Based Television Show ‘Relative Race’ is Coming Back
CBC (English-language) and Radio-Canada (French) Music Library Closing, CD’s to be Digitised, Destroyed
The National Institute for Genealogical Studies Announces a New Eastern European Records
Certificate Featuring Courses Written by Lisa Alzo, MFA
Findmypast Acquires Genealogy Startup Twile – Winner of Two RootsTech Innovation Awards
Findmypast Brings New York Catholic Records Online for the First Time
Findmypast Helps North American Researchers Discover British & Irish Ancestors
Legacy Republic Launches in Salt Lake City to Save One Million Memories and Unlock Region’s Genealogy Treasure Chest
A new ‘In-brief’ Concise Report has been Released for English & Welsh Ancestor Research
Ukrainian Genealogy Group to Host a Virtual Conference
Nicki Peak Birch, CG, Retiring as Executive Director of BCG
Founders, Fishermen, and Family History Cruise Features Genealogy and History
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
